Avnet awarded by STMicro

Avnet Electronics Marketing Asia, an operating group of Avnet, Inc, has added another award to its list of industry accolades.

Avnet Electronics Marketing in India has been named Best Distributor for the Emerging Markets Region in 2005 by STMicroelectronics. The award honours Avnet for its outstanding sales performance and excellent support.



The award was presented to Ravi Kichloo, regional president of Avnet Electronics Marketing, South Asia and Korea and Vijesh Kukreja, channel sales manager, Avnet Electronics Marketing in India. It was presented by Francois Guibert, STMicroelectronics corporate vice president and former general manager for ST's Emerging Markets Region, now general manager designate for ST's Asia-Pacific Region.

