Second Quarter (April-June 2019)

Net sales increased by 14% to SEK 473.1 million (415.8). In USD, net sales increased 4%.

Order intake increased by 10% to SEK 450.0 million (409.6). In USD, order intake increased 1%.

EBITA was SEK 37.3 million (22.8), representing an EBITA margin of 7.9% (5.5).

Adjusted* EBITA was SEK 37.3 million (32.0), representing an adjusted* EBITA margin of 7.9% (7.7).

Operating profit was SEK 35.7 million (21.7). Operating margin was 7.5% (5.2).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 23.5 million (16.3).

First Half (January-June 2019)

Net sales increased by 16% to SEK 919.0 million (790.2). In USD, net sales increased 5%.

Order intake increased 15% to SEK 892.1 million (778.6). In USD, order intake increased 5%.

EBITA was SEK 77.9 million (53.9), representing an EBITA margin of 8.5% (6.8).

Adjusted* EBITA was SEK 77.9 million (65.5), representing an adjusted* EBITA margin of 8.5% (8.3).

Operating profit was SEK 75.1 million (51.6). Operating margin was 8.2% (6.5).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 58.2 million (37.3).

“It was a good quarter for NCAB despite raised tariffs. There was a somewhat weaker growth in the quarter in both sales and order intake, however earnings remained strong - up 17 per cent year-on-year”, said NCAB’s CEO Hans Ståhl. “The higher tariffs from China to the USA not only impacted our US operations but also parts of our sales in China whose final destination is the USA. To mitigate this, we have - among other actions - partnered with a Taiwanese manufacturer for the US market in order to offer American customers import without tariffs. Thanks to our strong purchasing power, we also succeeded in reducing prices from our factories, which should strengthen our competitiveness moving forward.”