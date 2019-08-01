© IPC PCB | August 01, 2019
North American PCB sales growth continues
Sales growth in June remained positive while bookings slipped and the book-to-bill ratio returned to parity at 1.00.
Total North American PCB shipments in June 2019 were up 5.5 percent compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date sales growth as of June was 11.0 percent. Compared to the preceding month, June shipments increased 10.7 percent, writes IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries. PCB bookings in June decreased 5.9 percent year-over-year, bringing year-to-date order growth down to 2.4 percent. Bookings in June were up 3.2 percent from the previous month. “The North American PCB industry continues to enjoy sales growth but at a slowing pace,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Order growth has also slowed, with the year-over-year growth rate dipping into negative territory in June for the third time this year. Declining order growth has put downward pressure on the book-to-bill ratio. The fact that the ratios have been at or near parity in recent months indicates that sales growth is likely to slow in the second half of the year.”
