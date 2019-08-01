© /nimg/medical/

Major order for ASYS Life Science

A European diagnostics manufacturer has placed a repeat order for a fully automated production solution from ASYS.

The experts at ASYS Life Science "developed and implemented a turnkey printing and dispensing line, including climate controlled storage solutions, for the production of high-precision in vitro diagnostic sensors", a press release states. These sensors are used at the point-of-care for the individual measurement of defined blood values. The solution designed by ASYS is a printing and dispensing line with a transfer system. The entire substrate handling and transport is also realised with ASYS Group products. The project also includes warehouse logistics systems with extensive air-conditioning technology. On the sensor production line, the substrate is marked by laser, printed in several steps, quality tested and stored under a multitude of conditions. All line components are also connected to the customer's data management system. In order to ensure GxP-compliant design of all systems, the validation experts from ASYS Life Science take over the DQ, IQ, OQ documentation, the release continues.