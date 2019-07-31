© Pixabay Electronics Production | July 31, 2019
Monbat acquires Italian S.R.L.
Monbat AD has acquired STC (Science Technology & Consulting), an Italian high-tech engineering company; 66.66% of the capital of STC S.r.l. to be accept.
The acquisition aims to expand Monbat Economic Group’s portfolio of processing used batteries in Western Europe and is part of the group’s strategy for vertical integration and geographical diversification, a press release states. “The acquisition of STC expands Monbat’s recycling expertise and solution implementation. This acquisition opens innovative horizons for Monbat and wider opportunities for future sustainability”, comments Atanas Bobokov, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Monbat AD. “We are pleased to become a part of Monbat’s economic group. This opportunity is giving us the support needed to develop further and faster innovative solutions and to improve the offering technology in the lead industry to grow on an international level”, comments Giorgio La Sala, founding member and CEO of STC.
