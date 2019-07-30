© Pixabay

Doosan reinforces European Battery production

Doosan is to open its European copper thin foil manufacturing unit in Hungary. In the framework of the investment, worth EUR 100 million, the South-Korean company is to construct its new factory in the Tatabánya Industrial Park.

The capacity of the facility will be sufficient for covering the European demand for years, a press release from HIPA (Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency) states. With their investment in Hungary, Doosan aims to reinforce its electronics branch, which currently operates in 7 countries and employs some 2'000 people. Its most important customers include Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Samsung and SK Innovation. Over the past few years, three Asian battery manufacturers - the South-Korean Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, as well as the Japanese GS Yuasa - all chose Hungary as the base for their European manufacturing hubs. Due to these decisions, several other companies (engaged in the EV industry) also chose Hungary as a manufacturing base; among others, Infineon, INZI Controls and the Toray Group.. During the last decade, Hungary was able to establish tight economic relations with South-Korea. The Asian country is the biggest investor in Hungary in 1H/2019. Furthermore, two South-Korean companies (Hankook and Samsung) already are strategic partners of the Hungarian government.