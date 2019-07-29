© Niko

Niko switches to selective soldering

Niko (Sint-Niklaas, Belgium) has invested in selective soldering equipment. One of the biggest player on the Belgian market, the new equipment will be used in the production of switches and sockets.

Over 500 people are employed at the head quarter in Sint-Niklaas, where both production and offices are located. With focus on the complete European market, the company concentrates on products such as switches, access control, detectors, light control and home automation. The company felt it necessary to be able to "take care of the prototypes and (part of) the production in-house", a press release states. "Product reliability is a very important factor in our home automation applications" says Koen Braet, Senior Project Engineer at Niko. “By expanding the functionalities of our products, more and more electronics are also being integrated into the same housing. The quality of the soldered connections is crucial for the safety and lifespan of the product. " Based on the needs of its applications, Niko has selected the Pillarhouse Jade Selective Soldering Machine for the production of the newest generation of connected home automation sockets. "We are very pleased that we have been able to demonstrate the qualities and benefits of the Pillarhouse Selective Soldering machine at Niko," says Tom Van Tongelen, CEO at Smd-Tec, the local distributor of Pillarhouse in the Benelux. "Reliability of a product is important everywhere, but especially in the consumer market the smallest malfunctioning of a device is not accepted by the high standards of Niko customers ."