© Data Respons

“We are capitalising on strong industry-wide megatrends of digitalisation, connectivity, autonomy and automation, and are involved in more advanced and exciting product-development projects than ever before. This, combined with excellent work from our specialist teams and the ongoing strategic transformation in Solutions, is contributing to another record start of the year”, says CEO of Data Respons , Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. The revenue in the second quarter was NOK 432.6 million (356.6), a growth of 21%. EBITA was NOK 45.0 million (31.6), a growth of 42%, and EBIT was NOK 39.5 million (25.3), a growth of 56%. The profit for the period was NOK 26.9 million (14.1). The company had a net operating cash flow of NOK 43.2 million (55.8) in the second quarter. Data Respons achieved record-high revenues and profit in the second quarter and for the first half of 2019, driven by a solid performance in both business areas. The R&D Services segment had a growth of 24%. Healthy organic growth across all portfolio companies and a well-proven acquisition strategy have contributed to the positive development of the segment. The Solutions segment achieved a double-digit revenue growth of 17%, with positive development in both Norway and international operations. “Data Respons is deeply involved in several business-critical technology development projects such as smart factory solutions based on innovative IoT technology, connecting assets and enabling fleet management and optimisation, as well as the modernisation of banking software infrastructure”, comments CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.