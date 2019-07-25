© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Thomas Casale to lead Cobham's CNI & Interconnect Solutions business

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)has appointed Thomas Casale as Vice President and General Manager of its Communications, Navigation and Identification (CNI) and Interconnect Solutions Business Area (CIS), located in Exeter, New Hampshire and Huntington Beach, California.

“Tom brings over 30 years of experience in the RF and Microwave Industry to Cobham,” said Shawn Black, President of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “Because of his record of building successful organizations capable of strong execution and double-digit growth, we are confident that Tom will be able to drive our CIS Business Area to the next level.” Prior to joining Cobham, Thomas Casale was President of L-3 Technologies ESSCO, an international radome design and manufacturing company. Previously, Tom held numerous leadership roles at Crane Aerospace and Electronics as well as Signal Technology Microwave, a press announcement reads.