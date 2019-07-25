© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 25, 2019
Thomas Casale to lead Cobham's CNI & Interconnect Solutions business
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)has appointed Thomas Casale as Vice President and General Manager of its Communications, Navigation and Identification (CNI) and Interconnect Solutions Business Area (CIS), located in Exeter, New Hampshire and Huntington Beach, California.
“Tom brings over 30 years of experience in the RF and Microwave Industry to Cobham,” said Shawn Black, President of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “Because of his record of building successful organizations capable of strong execution and double-digit growth, we are confident that Tom will be able to drive our CIS Business Area to the next level.” Prior to joining Cobham, Thomas Casale was President of L-3 Technologies ESSCO, an international radome design and manufacturing company. Previously, Tom held numerous leadership roles at Crane Aerospace and Electronics as well as Signal Technology Microwave, a press announcement reads.
Thomas Casale to lead Cobham's CNI & Interconnect Solutions... Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)has appointed Thomas Casale as Vice...
CM service market makes 15% leap In 2018, the worldwide contract manufacturing (CM) services market increased...
Flat panel demand growth lower than expected IHS Markit has reduced its 2019 demand growth forecast for flat panel display area shipments by...
Masterwork Electronics appoints new CEO Rohnert Park (CA) based Masterwork Electronics has appointed Bhawnesh Mathur as...
AIM with new manufacturing facility in China AIM Solder has opened a new full-line manufacturing facility in the Changxing district of...
Autoliv updates on headcount reductions Autoliv's total workforce declined by 1'208 in the 2nd quarter, mainly direct labor. The...
New Continental Powertrain plant starts operation Continental has officially opened its new Powertrain plant in Wuhu, China. Representing an investment of almost EUR 28 million for land and building, phase I involves a total built area of more than 24,000 square meters, housing 22 production...
Volvo Cars invests in Israeli start-ups MDGo and UVeye Volvo Cars has made investments in two Israeli technology start-ups through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the company’s venture capital investment arm.
Varroc Lighting Systems with new factory in Poland Varroc Lighting Systems will be opening a factory on a leased 25,000 sqm. plot at the...
Kapsch opens new facility in Austin, Texas Kapsch TrafficCom has officially opened its newest facility in North America at the Metropolis...
Mycronic and Trans-Tec sign dispensing partnership Mycronic has signed a partnership with TransTechnology Pte Ltd...
Marvin sends A-10/C Test Sets to Hill AFB ahead of schedule Marvin Test Solutions has completed deliveries, three months ahead of schedule, in...
DRAM Capex to plunge 28% in 2019 One of the significant questions facing the IC industry in the second half of 2019 is if and when the DRAM market will rebound.
Stannol expands its production in Germany The steadily growing volumes of sold product, as well as the global orientation of the...
Japan-South Korea trade tension affects DRAM prices DRAM/NAND prices will be affected - short term - by the Japan-South Korea trade tension...
Cogiscan and Saki sign strategic partnership Cogiscan Inc. has partnered with Saki Corporation to expand the latter’s manufacturing software...
Mycronic delivers Prexision-10 mask writer to Asia Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display...
Bernd Flossbach rejoins Ventec Bernd Flossbach has rejoined Ventec International as Technical Sales Representative for...
GOEPEL electronic strengthens Service and Sales Forces in the UK and... The Cambridge-based GOEPEL electronics Ltd. has added a new Technical Sales Engineer...
Viscom invests in production of x-ray tubes Viscom says that it has invested in the development and production of microfocus X-ray...
Aismalibar opens new production plant in China Aismalibar says it is consolidating its presence in Asia, opening a 5,000 square...
AT&S expands in Austria and China AT&S continues to expand its business with IC substrates and intends to build a new plant at the location in Chongqing (China) and to expand the existing capacities at the Leoben (Austria) plant.
SMT opens branch in China SMT Thermal Discoveries is expanding its presence in Asia with the opening of the branch...Load more news