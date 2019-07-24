CM service market makes 15% leap
In 2018, the worldwide contract manufacturing (CM) services market increased significantly—by 15 percent in total revenue—resulting in combined EMS and ODM revenue of nearly $542 billion, an expansion of $70.7 billion.
Revenue growth from 2013 to 2016 had been flat, but expanded dramatically in 2017 and 2018. The CM market has been sustained by the strong demand for smart phones, and the even more powerful demand for infrastructure networking equipment to build out the 5G wireless architecture with products like enterprise storage systems, enterprise LANs, and servers. The need for cloud computing, social media, and real‐time data and video streaming is driving the need for advanced switching, routing, and wireless communication hardware. For the ninth year in a row, the industry was profitable at $8.4 billion (for 42 EMS public companies and 17 ODM public companies), the same amount achieved in 2017. Foxconn accounted for nearly half of all the money made by the EMS industry in 2018, and EMS companies accounted for approximately 80 percent of the total. Only five EMS companies and one ODM company lost money in 2018, the market researcher writes in its latest report. Pegatron ranked second in net income for EMS firms ($369 million). Meanwhile, Delta Electronics ($639 million), Quanta Computer ($473 million), and Lite‐On ($264 million) ranked highest in earnings for the ODMs. Plant closures and openings were rare in 2018, as most companies appear to have right‐sized their operations or closed facilities due to consolidation. New openings are clearly related to new business opportunities, while the closures are being driven by economic decisions such as right‐sizing the company. Communications and computer products will continue to be the segments driving the largest growth in the electronics industry. Fuelled by the demand for EMS services, the contract manufacturing industry will grow from $542 billion in 2018 to $777 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of about 7.5 percent. Outsourcing has become a critical element in keeping the electronics assembly industry expanding and driving costs down each year, and is a leading factor in stimulating continuous consumer demand and technology deployment. The trend to move price‐sensitive manufacturing to low‐cost regions has ceased, but will continue to impact the industry for all suppliers in the foreseeable future— at least regionally.
More on the subject can be found at New Venture Research.
More on the subject can be found at New Venture Research.
CM service market makes 15% leap In 2018, the worldwide contract manufacturing (CM) services market increased...
Flat panel demand growth lower than expected IHS Markit has reduced its 2019 demand growth forecast for flat panel display area shipments by...
Masterwork Electronics appoints new CEO Rohnert Park (CA) based Masterwork Electronics has appointed Bhawnesh Mathur as...
AIM with new manufacturing facility in China AIM Solder has opened a new full-line manufacturing facility in the Changxing district of...
Autoliv updates on headcount reductions Autoliv's total workforce declined by 1'208 in the 2nd quarter, mainly direct labor. The...
New Continental Powertrain plant starts operation Continental has officially opened its new Powertrain plant in Wuhu, China. Representing an investment of almost EUR 28 million for land and building, phase I involves a total built area of more than 24,000 square meters, housing 22 production...
Volvo Cars invests in Israeli start-ups MDGo and UVeye Volvo Cars has made investments in two Israeli technology start-ups through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the company’s venture capital investment arm.
Varroc Lighting Systems with new factory in Poland Varroc Lighting Systems will be opening a factory on a leased 25,000 sqm. plot at the...
Kapsch opens new facility in Austin, Texas Kapsch TrafficCom has officially opened its newest facility in North America at the Metropolis...
Mycronic and Trans-Tec sign dispensing partnership Mycronic has signed a partnership with TransTechnology Pte Ltd...
Marvin sends A-10/C Test Sets to Hill AFB ahead of schedule Marvin Test Solutions has completed deliveries, three months ahead of schedule, in...
DRAM Capex to plunge 28% in 2019 One of the significant questions facing the IC industry in the second half of 2019 is if and when the DRAM market will rebound.
Stannol expands its production in Germany The steadily growing volumes of sold product, as well as the global orientation of the...
Japan-South Korea trade tension affects DRAM prices DRAM/NAND prices will be affected - short term - by the Japan-South Korea trade tension...
Cogiscan and Saki sign strategic partnership Cogiscan Inc. has partnered with Saki Corporation to expand the latter’s manufacturing software...
Mycronic delivers Prexision-10 mask writer to Asia Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display...
Bernd Flossbach rejoins Ventec Bernd Flossbach has rejoined Ventec International as Technical Sales Representative for...
GOEPEL electronic strengthens Service and Sales Forces in the UK and... The Cambridge-based GOEPEL electronics Ltd. has added a new Technical Sales Engineer...
Viscom invests in production of x-ray tubes Viscom says that it has invested in the development and production of microfocus X-ray...
Aismalibar opens new production plant in China Aismalibar says it is consolidating its presence in Asia, opening a 5,000 square...
AT&S expands in Austria and China AT&S continues to expand its business with IC substrates and intends to build a new plant at the location in Chongqing (China) and to expand the existing capacities at the Leoben (Austria) plant.
SMT opens branch in China SMT Thermal Discoveries is expanding its presence in Asia with the opening of the branch...
All-time high operating profit for Kitron in 2Q19 Kitron is reporting strong growth and record operating earnings in the second quarter, led by the...Load more news
Related news