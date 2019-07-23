© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 23, 2019
AIM with new manufacturing facility in China
AIM Solder has opened a new full-line manufacturing facility in the Changxing district of Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China.
AIM Solder’s new 4,000 square meter plant will offer locally-made solder paste, bar solder, cored and solid wire, cleaners, adhesives and underfills as well as provide sales support and customer service alongside technical support. In his opening remarks during the ceremony, AIM’s president, Ricky Black, said, “I am proud to stand here today and see such potential for AIM to continue to build our business in China and establish a great market for our company in this important part of the world.” AIM’s David Suraski, Executive Vice President, Assembly Materials Division, also commented on the company’s expansion. “Due to the support of our customers and partners globally, AIM has been growing steadily throughout the past several decades. In recent years, we have doubled the sizes of our operations in Europe and North America and have expanded our operations in southeast Asia. The addition of the new facility in Changxing solidifies our commitment to China.”
