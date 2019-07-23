© Continental AG Electronics Production | July 23, 2019
New Continental Powertrain plant starts operation
Continental has officially opened its new Powertrain plant in Wuhu, China. Representing an investment of almost EUR 28 million for land and building, phase I involves a total built area of more than 24,000 square meters, housing 22 production lines.
The shop floor is also equipped with a quality analysis room, a spare parts room and a sample room. In the course of the ramp-up, more than 600 new jobs will be created at the location. “China is the world’s largest automotive market and I am delighted to witness the opening of the new Powertrain facility in Wuhu,” said Andreas Wolf, CEO of Powertrain. “Our new plant in Wuhu is not only a reaction to the growing demand for Powertrain technologies in China, driven by local and global emission targets, but also demonstrates our strong confidence in and commitment to our local customers and business partners.” “With the fast development of China’s urbanization, air pollution in China’s key urban areas is a significant issue, and with 1.4 billion Chinese people there is a huge demand for clean mobility,” said Enno Tang, President and CEO of Continental China. “The opening of our new facility in Wuhu enhances our capability to meet customer requirements in terms of both combustion and electric technologies. ”With its strong production footprint in China, Powertrain is pursuing its ‘local for local’ strategy to better serve the customers in the region. “The extended facility will further enlarge our product portfolio in China,” commented Gregoire Cuny, Head of Powertrain China. “Going forward we will further enhance our local competence in electrification and low-emission drivetrain technologies, helping to build clean mobility for local customers.”
