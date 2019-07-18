© vladek dreamstime.com

Mycronic and Trans-Tec sign dispensing partnership

Mycronic has signed a partnership with TransTechnology Pte Ltd. (Trans-Tec), a Singapore-based distributor, to market Mycronic’s product range of dispensing systems.

Via the partnership with Trans-Tec, Mycronic will further strengthen its market position in Asia, with the aim to become a global market leader within the dispensing industry. Trans-Tec will be Mycronic’s dispensing distributor in a number of Asian countries with focus on Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia and India. “We are happy to proceed with this partnership as Trans-Tec is a very well established and experienced player with 110 field service engineers in these markets. The partnership also shows that our dispensing range is highly competitive. Trans-Tec will be able to offer customers in-depth expertise in application challenges, and can also take on full service responsibility in the region. This will be very beneficial for our customers,” says Thomas Stetter, Sr VP Assembly Solutions, Mycronic. “For us it is important to partner with a supplier that can offer a broad high-end product portfolio of dispensing systems for a versatile range of applications, catering to what our core markets require. Mycronic has an extensive range of dispensing solutions, as well as unique products for specific needs, which will be important for our continued growth in the region,” says Christopher Fussner, Founder and President, Trans-Tec.