Filtronic announce Board Changes

Filtronic plc announces that John Poulter joins as non executive chairman of the Board of the company with immediate effect. Rhys Williams retires as chairman with immediate effect and will remain as a member of the Board until he retires at the forthcoming AGM on 29 September 2006.

The company also announces that David Rhodes has informed the Board that he will retire at the forthcoming AGM on 29 September 2006 as Group Chief Executive and member of the Board. When John Roulston left the group in January 2006, David Rhodes took on the role of Group Chief Executive in order to stabilise the company's operational position. David Rhodes considers that this will have been fully achieved by the time of the AGM and therefore that he should withdraw from his current role at that time. It is intended that David Rhodes will continue to support the group, and so the company will continue to benefit from his advice and guidance in the future'.