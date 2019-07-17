© Stannol

Stannol expands its production in Germany

The steadily growing volumes of sold product, as well as the global orientation of the company, required Stannol to invest in an automatic filling line at its production location in Schrobenhausen.

A particular challenge here was the high demands on the production process. Solder paste is a very sensitive product. The quality can easily be adversely affected by a wrongly chosen method. Too high pressure promotes the separation of the components. Too narrow geometries can deform the sensitive solder balls. In addition, no air may be introduced into the paste, a short company note states. "This is why we are particularly pleased to have found a competent machine builder here who was able to consider not only these problems, but also the various types of packaging and filling quantities in the construction of the plant", explains Ingo Lomp, project manager responsible for the Stannol company.