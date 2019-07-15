© mycronic

Mycronic delivers Prexision-10 mask writer to Asia

Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display applications from an existing customer in Asia.

The order consists of a Prexision-10 mask writer, limited to production of up to generation 8 photomask size. The system can later be upgraded to a full scale Prexision-10 production system. The order for the limited Prexision-10 system is valued between USD 30–35 million and delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020, a press note states. ”With this size-limited Prexision-10 system the customer will be able to produce photomasks for generation 8 and later upgrade to generation 10 photomask size. This is an attractive way for the customer to add production capacity at a later point in time, when required” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.