Electronics Production | August 01, 2006
Filtronic shows loss
Filtronic has announced that the company had swung to a full-year loss. They also reported that the company's founder and stand-in Chief Executive David Rhodes was to retire.
The company has posted a pre-tax loss of 6.7 million pounds to end-May after a profit of 9.5 million in 2005.
Although a rise in revenue to 221 million pounds from 212.9 million a year ago, Filtronic reported an operating loss from continuing operations of 4.2 million pounds compared with a 5.6 million profit a year ago.
Filtronic plc announces that John Poulter joins as non executive chairman of the Board of the company with immediate effect. Rhys Williams retires as chairman with immediate effect and will remain as a member of the Board until he retires at the forthcoming AGM on 29 September 2006.
Filtronics worldwide sites are located in UK (Yorkshire, County Durham, Midlands and Scotland), USA, Finland, Hungary and China.
The contribution to sales for continuing operations is: Wireless Infrastructure (78 %), Defence Electronics (14%); Compound Semiconductors (8%).
