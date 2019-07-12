© Goepel Electronics Production | July 12, 2019
GOEPEL electronic strengthens Service and Sales Forces in the UK and Ireland
The Cambridge-based GOEPEL electronics Ltd. has added a new Technical Sales Engineer. Mark Daglish is now responsible for the company’s product ranges of Embedded JTAG Solutions equipment as well as Inspection Solutions (Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) and Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) systems).
Mark Daglish is an Electronics Test Engineer with more than 40 years’ experience in the electronics industry. He has come from GE Aviation Systems, where he was responsible for PCB assembly DfT analysis and Boundary Scan test development. Previous rolls have encompassed the implementation of ICT and functional board test packages whilst the roll of Customer Project Manager at SPEA UK provided detailed insight into the application of roving probe test solutions. He is a specialist in PCB assembly test strategy selection and the integration of Embedded JTAG Solutions. Furthermore, Mark Daglish will be responsible for sales of AOI/AXI/SPI systems, addressing a hugely challenging electronics production market in the British and Irish isles. “Joining the GOEPEL team is a truly inspiring opportunity. GOEPEL understand the challenges presented by modern electronics assembly and provide class leading solutions to address these challenges. Efficient and effective test strategies need to cover the entire defect spectrum obtaining coverage from all test operations. The GOEPEL tool range delivers throughout the PCB assembly process from 3D optical and x-ray inspection through to the structural and functional performance test made possible with Embedded JTAG Solutions. It’s an exciting time to be a test engineer.”
