© Viscom Electronics Production | July 12, 2019
Viscom investes in production of x-ray tubes
Viscom says that it has invested in the development and production of microfocus X-ray tubes. The primary focus of this investment comprises three new X-ray laboratories with certified radiation safety up to 300 kV and 1500 W.
Microfocus X-ray tubes are distinguished by their especially small focal spot size, which enables them to generate extremely sharp images. To meet the technological standards of performance, resolution and stability in the future, Viscom has established a competence centre for X-ray tubes in a 250 square metre section of hall 5 on its Hanover campus. As of June 2019, numerous closely related processes have been brought together here under one roof, including development, production, final inspection and customer-specific adaptation of the tubes. Superstructures and testing are now implemented in the new competence center for X-ray tubes. Optimal safety is offered by walls and ceilings of radiation-shielding concrete with a density of 3.2 t/m3 as well as leaded gates and cable conduits, safety switches and camera surveillance. Two of the three areas shielded from radiation are used primarily for putting the products into service shortly before delivery. The continuous tests and stress tests can be conducted simultaneously on two separate data processors and controllers. The third X-ray laboratory is used mainly for ongoing development of the complete tubes and the corresponding individual components. All product functions are tested. Microfocus X-ray tubes from Viscom are used in the company's inspection systems, which are deployed primarily for quality control in electronics manufacturing around the globe. They also are used in X-ray laboratories and installed as components in premium machinery. Thus, a wide range of objects in many different industries, from small workpieces to entire car bodies, can be reliably inspected and measured, also in combination with X-ray computer tomography.
