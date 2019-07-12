© AT&S

AT&S expands in Austria and China

AT&S continues to expand its business with IC substrates and intends to build a new plant at the location in Chongqing (China) and to expand the existing capacities at the Leoben (Austria) plant.

To this end, an investment volume totalling nearly one billion Euro - with a focus on Chongqing - is planned for the next five years. These investment projects will be realised in close cooperation with an (unnamed) semiconductors manufacturer. Increasingly connected digital systems, systems using artificial intelligence, robotics or autonomous driving require ever faster processing of ever increasing data volumes. As a result, the required computing power and data storage needs are growing significantly, a press release states. The required performance of future high-performance computing modules massively drives the technological demands on all components of the modules including IC substrates. With these investments, AT&S pursues the goal of sustainable, profitable growth while at the same time expanding its market position for IC substrates. AT&S aims to "participate in the growing market for IC substrates based on these investments". The business with IC substrates is becoming a strategically important business mainstay for AT&S in addition to high-end printed circuit boards. The new, state-of-the-art factory is intended to be built at the existing location in Chongqing. Construction work begins immediately and the start of production is planned for the end of 2021.