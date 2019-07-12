© stefan hermans dreamstime.com

Aismalibar opens new production plant in China

Aismalibar says it is consolidating its presence in Asia, opening a 5,000 square metre factory in Kunshan Suzhou, China, adding to the subsidiaries of China and Taiwan.

Aismalibar has expanded further into the Asian market through the development of a new production plant in the city of Kunshan Suzhou. The factory has an annual production capacity of 720,000 square metre of IMS (Insulated Metal Substrate) and 4 million square metre of Pre Preg without fabric. The new plant has 4 high pressure presses with 10 openings, 2 cold presses with 10 openings and 2 resin impregnation lines for the manufacture of Pre Preg without fabric and impregnation over copper. There is also a plant for the manufacturing of resins. In the first stage, Aismalibar Suzhou will have 50 employees. With the new Kunshan Suzhou plant and other production plants throughout Asia, Aismalibar says it will be able to meet the demand of OEMs in this region both quickly and efficiently.