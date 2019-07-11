© Kitron Electronics Production | July 11, 2019
All-time high operating profit for Kitron in 2Q19
Kitron is reporting strong growth and record operating earnings in the second quarter, led by the Defence/Aerospace and Offshore/Marine market sectors.
The EMS provider’s revenue for the second quarter was NOK 860 million (EUR 89.29 million), an increase of 29% compared to last year. Organic growth, excluding the acquisition of the EMS division of API Technologies Corp., was 19%. The order backlog ended at NOK 1,453 million (EUR 150.54 million), an increase of 44% compared to last year. Organic order backlog growth, excluding the API acquisition, was 28%. Kitron’s EBIT margin was 6.6% in the second quarter, compared to 6.8% in the same quarter last year. “The second quarter was characterized by strong growth, leading to record revenues. Meanwhile, we have been preparing to handle further growth through our announced capacity expansions in the US, Poland and China. I am also happy that the challenging component situation in the industry is now improving, and this is expected to gradually reduce working capital over the coming quarters,” says Cathrin Nylander, Kitron's CFO and acting CEO, in a press release. Kitron's revenue in the second quarter amounted to NOK 860 million (EUR 89.29 million), compared to NOK 667 million (EUR 69.25 million) in the same quarter last year. All market sectors grew. In absolute numbers, second quarter revenue growth compared to the same quarter last year was particularly strong in the Defence/Aerospace and Offshore/ Marine market sectors. Profit after tax amounted to NOK 36.3 million (EUR 3.76 million), compared to 34.5 million (EUR 3.58 million) in the second quarter the previous year. Operating cash flow was NOK 45.7 million (EUR 4.74 million), compared to 42.7 million (EUR 4.43 million) in the second quarter of 2018.
All-time high operating profit for Kitron in 2Q19 Kitron is reporting strong growth and record operating earnings in the second quarter, led by the...
DENSO & Toyota to develop next-gen in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation are establishing a joint venture for...
Daburn Electronics and Cable acquires Precise Circuits New Jersey-based Daburn Electronics, a manufacturer of wire, cable, electronic...
BMZ and KION Group to launch JV for lithium-ion batteries The European manufacturer of lithium ion battery systems will join forces with KION Group AG, a global provider of intralogistics solutions to form a joint venture under the name of KION Battery Systems GmbH.
Huawei ban temporarily relaxed - will it have an effect? TrendForce, says that demand for LTPS devices were previously expected to grow steadily in 2019 and cause utilisation for LTPS production lines to climb. But due to the effects of the Huawei ban, LTPS area produced is expected...
Omron launches European application centre Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a new Application Centre in Europe, as...
Nordson ASYMTEK expands Amtest representation to Bulgaria Nordson ASYMTEK has entered into an agreement with their distributor, Amtest Group, to...
Aismalibar increases capabilities at Barcelona facility The producer of thermal management laminates recently updated its Barcelona facility...
Harting and Sennheiser enters partnership project Harting Applied Technologies has, together with Sennheiser, developed a production system...
Note gets Norwegian Medtech customer Laerdal Medical A/S becomes a new customer to Note. Both industralisation services and...
Plexus completes renovation of its Livingston facility The EMS provider has completed the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland...
ABB to exit solar inverter business ABB and the Italian company FIMER S.p.A have signed an agreement for FIMER to acquire...
Hartmut Liebel joins Sanmina as President and COO The industry veteran joins the electronics manufacturer as President and Chief Operating...
Beijer Electronics Group acquires Swiss company Neratec The business entity Westermo of Swedish Beijer Group has acquired 100% of Swiss...
Altus opens its doors to a new facility Following significant growth in recent years, UK-based capital equipment supplier Altus Group...
European semiconductor sales keep the pace in May Sales on the European semiconductor market have been slightly weaker in May...
Blackstone believes the future lies in solid-state battery technology Blackstone Resources AG says it has teamed up with several strategic partners from...
Etteplan expands its operations in Germany via acquisition Etteplan Oyj is expanding its operations in Germany to engineering services and...
Big changes taking place at Nano Dimension The Israeli provider of additive electronics manufacturing solutions announces several...
Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project EMS provider, Kitron, announces that it has been selected as a supplier for a strategic project...
Elmatica adds Sales Operations Manager to the team An increase in business opportunities and a strong focus on early involvement in the...
TV panel prices plunge in June, no signs of stopping in July Although the US-China trade dispute reached a ceasefire after the Trump-Xi meeting at G20, TV brands have been engaging in preemptive stocking in 2Q due to fears of a 25% tariff to be placed into effect in 3Q as well as Samsung...
Hexagon impacted by slowdown in China - jobs at risk Having experienced favourable growth in China over recent quarters, Hexagon says it's...
INZI Controls to set up battery modules production in Hungary South Korean automotive supplier, INZI Control, has chosen Komárom in Hungary for...Load more news