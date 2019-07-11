© ra2studio dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 11, 2019
DENSO & Toyota to develop next-gen in-vehicle semiconductors
DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation are establishing a joint venture for research and advanced development of next-generation, in-vehicle semiconductors. The two companies will study the details and aim to establish the new company in April 2020.
Recently, electronic controls have been increasingly implemented into vehicles. Furthermore, the number of in-vehicle semiconductors has also grown, and the performance of these semiconductors has continuously improved. In June 2018, DENSO and Toyota agreed to consolidate the electronic components production and development functions to DENSO. Based on this agreement, they have been working to achieve a speedy and competitive production and development system. DENSO has decided to establish the new company for research and advanced development of in-vehicle semiconductors, and will says it will establish a stronger system for R&D of semiconductors. DENSO has agreed to accept equity participation from Toyota for the new company to accelerate the speed of development by taking full advantage of Toyota’s knowledge from a mobility viewpoint. Through equity participation in the new company, Toyota will achieve further technology innovations by introducing cutting-edge semiconductor technologies from the planning phase when developing its mobility services and vehicles, according to a press release. The new company will conduct advanced research on the basic structure and processing method of next-generation semiconductors and develop electronic components by implementing semiconductors, such as power modules for electric vehicles and periphery monitoring sensors for automated vehicles, thereby contributing to creating the future of mobility. The establishment of the joint venture still requires the approval of antitrust authorities, but is planned to launch in April 2020. DENSO will own 51% or the JV, with Toyota holding the remaining 49%. At the time of establishing the JV, the new company is expected to have about 500 employees.
