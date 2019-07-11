© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Daburn Electronics and Cable acquires Precise Circuits

New Jersey-based Daburn Electronics, a manufacturer of wire, cable, electronic components and power supplies, is acquiring Precise Circuits, a custom electronics design and manufacturing company.

Precise Circuits will now operate as a division of Daburn Electronics and will expand its design and manufacturing operations in Carrollton, Texas. “Precise Circuits adds in-house capabilities to design and manufacture custom electronic assemblies. Precise Circuits has seen rapid growth in recent years, specializing in electronic circuit and wiring harness design and manufacture. Precise Circuits has built a reputation for delivering innovative Hi Temp Ruggedized Electronics primarily used in the Oil, Gas & Mining Industry. These products meet the highest quality and performance standards,” says Ed Flaherty, Daburn Electronics’ President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “We have added staff at Precise Circuits so that additional best-in-class products are available to customers while continuing to support Precise Circuit’s commitment to new technology development.” Feroze Sidhwa, Director of Sales at Precise Circuits, adds, “The acquisition is very positive for our customers. With Daburn Electronics’ support behind us we can leverage the benefits of a larger organization to further improve our R&D, product development and customer service.”