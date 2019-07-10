© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | July 10, 2019
Huawei ban temporarily relaxed - will it have an effect?
TrendForce, says that demand for LTPS devices were previously expected to grow steadily in 2019 and cause utilisation for LTPS production lines to climb. But due to the effects of the Huawei ban, LTPS area produced is expected to shrink starting from 3Q, with the annual area produced expected to fall by about 7.2% compared to 2018, arriving at just 8.3 million square-meters.
This is the first time in recent years that LTPS area faces the risk of decline. However, it is worth observing whether panel demand will recover swiftly as the US relaxes for now the sales ban on Huawei in the wake of G20. TrendForce explains that as LTPS production capacity ceases to expand, panel suppliers are fighting for orders from clients, leading to intense competition in panel prices. Furthermore, LTPS panels with narrower bezels, energy-saving and other specifications performed better in the market and thus increase customers' acceptance of LTPS panels. It was originally forecast that, as more and more brands increasingly adopt LTPS devices, the share of these devices in the smartphone market will rise from 37% last year to 42.1% this year. But the Huawei ban near the end of May introduced some changes to the supply-demand situation of LTPS panels. TrendForce points out that Huawei's phone shipments for 2019 were originally feared to become impacted by the US ban, impacting orders along the panel supply chain. This moved panel suppliers to adjust utilisation from June onwards. Since this series of order adjustments was caused by a sudden event, panel manufacturers probably won't be able to completely transfer production capacity to other applications or clients in the short-term. After the decline of the South China “white box” market, most customer brands also don't have the ability to absorb the additional production capacity of panel manufacturers. The expected share of LTPS devices in the global smartphone market is therefore cut down to 40.6%, which also implies a spike in LTPS panel oversupply pressure in the short term. Originally, panel manufacturers and phone customer brands had to take some time to adjust their supply/demand situation under the restrictions of the ban. TrendForce therefore predicted that as phone brands began to set their annual goals for 2020 entering 4Q19, total utilisation for LTPS production lines may get a chance to recover. But after the relaxing of the Huawei ban, it remains to be observed whether utilisation may experience a full recovery by mid-3Q or the end of 3Q. Meanwhile, another risk limiting the future development of LTPS panels is AMOLED panel supply. Production capacity for AMOLED panels will increase as China's panel manufacturers actively increase production capacities overall, and phone customer brands will also increase their demand for AMOLED panels. This will no doubt crowd out LTPS panels to some extent in the future, and as soon as LTPS panels lose the support of demand from large-scale customers such as Huawei, they will necessarily expand their market reach, either moving towards mid-range or low-end phones and eroding the shares of a-Si devices, or accelerating the turn towards non-phone applications.
For more information visit TrendForce
For more information visit TrendForce
Huawei ban temporarily relaxed - will it have an effect? TrendForce, says that demand for LTPS devices were previously expected to grow steadily in 2019 and cause utilisation for LTPS production lines to climb. But due to the effects of the Huawei ban, LTPS area produced is expected...
Omron launches European application centre Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a new Application Centre in Europe, as...
Nordson ASYMTEK expands Amtest representation to Bulgaria Nordson ASYMTEK has entered into an agreement with their distributor, Amtest Group, to...
Aismalibar increases capabilities at Barcelona facility The producer of thermal management laminates recently updated its Barcelona facility...
Harting and Sennheiser enters partnership project Harting Applied Technologies has, together with Sennheiser, developed a production system...
Note gets Norwegian Medtech customer Laerdal Medical A/S becomes a new customer to Note. Both industralisation services and...
Plexus completes renovation of its Livingston facility The EMS provider has completed the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland...
ABB to exit solar inverter business ABB and the Italian company FIMER S.p.A have signed an agreement for FIMER to acquire...
Hartmut Liebel joins Sanmina as President and COO The industry veteran joins the electronics manufacturer as President and Chief Operating...
Beijer Electronics Group acquires Swiss company Neratec The business entity Westermo of Swedish Beijer Group has acquired 100% of Swiss...
Altus opens its doors to a new facility Following significant growth in recent years, UK-based capital equipment supplier Altus Group...
European semiconductor sales keep the pace in May Sales on the European semiconductor market have been slightly weaker in May...
Blackstone believes the future lies in solid-state battery technology Blackstone Resources AG says it has teamed up with several strategic partners from...
Etteplan expands its operations in Germany via acquisition Etteplan Oyj is expanding its operations in Germany to engineering services and...
Big changes taking place at Nano Dimension The Israeli provider of additive electronics manufacturing solutions announces several...
Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project EMS provider, Kitron, announces that it has been selected as a supplier for a strategic project...
Elmatica adds Sales Operations Manager to the team An increase in business opportunities and a strong focus on early involvement in the...
TV panel prices plunge in June, no signs of stopping in July Although the US-China trade dispute reached a ceasefire after the Trump-Xi meeting at G20, TV brands have been engaging in preemptive stocking in 2Q due to fears of a 25% tariff to be placed into effect in 3Q as well as Samsung...
Hexagon impacted by slowdown in China - jobs at risk Having experienced favourable growth in China over recent quarters, Hexagon says it's...
INZI Controls to set up battery modules production in Hungary South Korean automotive supplier, INZI Control, has chosen Komárom in Hungary for...
VIRTEX receives AS9100 certification for Austin facility EMS provider, VIRTEX, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard...
Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Astronics acquires Texas based company Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense...Load more news