© jirsak dreamstime.com PCB | July 10, 2019
Aismalibar increases capabilities at Barcelona facility
The producer of thermal management laminates recently updated its Barcelona facility with three new pieces of equipment.
The company has invested in a Schelling saw, a Somerra automatic laminator and the surface treatment centre has been integrated. “With our close relationships with both our PCB customers and their customers we have developed a complete understanding of what their high technology laminate needs are today, and most importantly in the future, especially their Thermal management needs. It is armed with this information from our customer/partners that we decided to invest in the very best equipment available on the market today,” says Jeff Brandman, President of North American sales, in a press release. The precision CNC cutting of aluminum and copper is crucial in the manufacturing circuit of Aismalibar. The new Schelling saw is equipped with automatic loading and avoids the damage caused by manual loads. The Somerra automatic laminator applies a film protector with full automotation. This film allows the base materials, constructed of aluminum and copper, to be protected from moisture, stains and marks, obtaining the necessary quality to produce a product with guarantees. Aismalibar currently utilizes the TX series. A new surface treatment centre has also been integrated, which allows a preliminary preparation of the aluminum and copper plates through a mechanical and chemical process. This new technology has to do with the greater flexibility in the production process and offers a wide range of possibilities in surface finishes to adapt them to the needs of each industry.
