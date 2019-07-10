© HARTING

Harting and Sennheiser enters partnership project

Harting Applied Technologies has, together with Sennheiser, developed a production system for miniature converter components that has been put into operation by the two companies at the headquarters of the audio specialist in Wedemark near Hanover.

The fabricated components are being used in premium headsets, for example the MOMENTUM True Wireless and in-ear monitoring headsets that are utilised in professional applications on stage. Harting Applied Technologies has developed two customised production machines for the Sennheiser Group. One of the new machines produces the so-called chassis. Here, two contact strips are inserted into an injection moulding tool, where they are separated and bent, with the overmoulding process taking place in the next step. A second machine produces a magnet system consisting of two metal components, a magnet and plastic overmould. Both machines perform a 100% test on the components after the overmoulding process. Handling of the individual components and the finished parts is done by a robot. A magnet system and chassis are later assembled into a converter and this is used in the Sennheiser earphones. “Working in close partnership with Sennheiser, we came up with the product structures and production concepts very early on in the design phase. At the time, the product was only an idea. Our new production concept enables the highly precise assembly of filigree Sennheiser components,” says Dr. Volker Franke, CEO of Harting Applied Technologies, in a press release. “The new machines are an important component of our system for the production of high-value miniature headset converters,” adds Axel Schmidt, Director of Engineering at Sennheiser. “With this system, we are setting new standards in converter production, as it enables production in large quantities with consistent quality and maximum precision.”