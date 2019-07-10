© Note

Note gets Norwegian Medtech customer

Laerdal Medical A/S becomes a new customer to Note. Both industralisation services and volume manufacturing of electronics will take place at Note’s plant in China.

Laerdal Medical provides training, educational and therapy products for lifesaving and emergency medical care, a press release states. The head office is located in Stavanger, Norway. The number of employees amounts to approximately 1'400 within a larger network of global companies and organisations. Laerdal Medical's stated goal is to save 500'000 lives a year by providing better equipment and training solutions. “It is gratifying that our methodical investment in the medtech area is gaining new ground. We have high expectations that the cooperation with Laerdal can be developed into one of our largest businesses in this area,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, Note’s CEO and President. “We are pleased to see the co-operation move towards a valuable partnership and grow with time. Note, with its customer focus and capabilities, has managed to exhibit their strength and we’re hoping for a valuable partner in the near future,” says Deepak Gajjala, Global Category Manager at Laerdal Medical A/S.