Plexus completes renovation of its Livingston facility

The EMS provider has completed the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland. The investment aims to support the company's continued growth and is in response to an increased demand from its customers in European markets.

The renovation of the Livingston facility completes Plexus’ multi-year investment to expand and upgrade all eight of its global engineering facilities. Plexus’ Engineering Solutions, rapid prototyping factory and electrical and mechanical laboratories are co-located in this purpose-built facility. The aim with the co-location is to foster a high level of cooperation and an efficient way for customers to access Plexus’ teams that support the development of complex products from conceptual design to manufacturing. Within the facility, Plexus continues to further expand engineering services, specifically within analogue and digital circuit design, mechanical modelling and prototyping, industrial design and internet of things (IoT) platform development, a press release reads. The electronics manufacturer has also been awarded a GBP 1.07 million grant from Scottish Enterprise as part of a GBP 3.21 million R&D project being undertaken by Plexus. "This investment is expected to create five additional R&D jobs at the Pyramids site and lead to an increase in revenue. Innovative and ambitious companies like Plexus are vital to the Scottish economy. As outlined in the Scottish Government’s Economic Action Plan we are supporting business investment through R&D grants to ensure that the technology and engineering sector continues to be a significant contributor to the Scottish economy,” says Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes in the press release.