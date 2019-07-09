© abb Electronics Production | July 09, 2019
ABB to exit solar inverter business
ABB and the Italian company FIMER S.p.A have signed an agreement for FIMER to acquire ABB’s solar inverter business.
ABB’s solar inverter business employs about 800 people in more than 30 countries, with manufacturing and R&D sites located in Italy, India and Finland. It includes the solar inverter business from Power-One which was acquired by ABB’s Discrete Automation and Motion division in 2013. The business offers a portfolio of products, systems, and services for different types of solar installations. It is currently within ABB’s Electrification business and achieved revenues of approximately USD 290 million in 2018. Both companies says they will ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees. FIMER will honor all existing warranties and ABB will compensate FIMER for taking the business and its liabilities over. As a result, ABB expects to take an after-tax non-operational charge of approximately USD 430 million in the second quarter of 2019 with the half-year results of 2019 being impacted accordingly. Around 75% of this charge is represented by cash outflows ABB will pay to FIMER from the deal closing date through 2025. In addition, ABB expects up to USD 40 million of carve-out related separation costs starting in the second half of 2019. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2020 and will be subject to certain conditions, including the completion of the carve-out and prior consultation with employee representative bodies. “The divestment is in line with our strategy of ongoing systematic portfolio management to strengthen competitiveness, focus on quality of revenue and higher growth segments. Solar is a well-established and key focus for FIMER and as such we believe them to be a very good owner for ABB’s solar inverter business. The combination of the portfolios under FIMER will support further sales growth. Through our intelligent low- and medium-voltage offering, ABB will continue to integrate solar power into a range of smart solutions including smart buildings, energy storage and electric vehicle charging,” says Tarak Mehta, President of ABB's Electrification business in a press release. After closing of the transaction, ABB expects the operational EBITA margin for the Electrification business to be impacted positively by slightly more than 50 basis points, supporting the business’ progress towards its target margin corridor of 15-19%.
Plexus completes renovation of its Livingston facility The EMS provider has completed the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland...
ABB to exit solar inverter business ABB and the Italian company FIMER S.p.A have signed an agreement for FIMER to acquire...
Hartmut Liebel joins Sanmina as President and COO The industry veteran joins the electronics manufacturer as President and Chief Operating...
Beijer Electronics Group acquires Swiss company Neratec The business entity Westermo of Swedish Beijer Group has acquired 100% of Swiss...
Altus opens its doors to a new facility Following significant growth in recent years, UK-based capital equipment supplier Altus Group...
European semiconductor sales keep the pace in May Sales on the European semiconductor market have been slightly weaker in May...
Blackstone believes the future lies in solid-state battery technology Blackstone Resources AG says it has teamed up with several strategic partners from...
Etteplan expands its operations in Germany via acquisition Etteplan Oyj is expanding its operations in Germany to engineering services and...
Big changes taking place at Nano Dimension The Israeli provider of additive electronics manufacturing solutions announces several...
Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project EMS provider, Kitron, announces that it has been selected as a supplier for a strategic project...
Elmatica adds Sales Operations Manager to the team An increase in business opportunities and a strong focus on early involvement in the...
TV panel prices plunge in June, no signs of stopping in July Although the US-China trade dispute reached a ceasefire after the Trump-Xi meeting at G20, TV brands have been engaging in preemptive stocking in 2Q due to fears of a 25% tariff to be placed into effect in 3Q as well as Samsung...
Hexagon impacted by slowdown in China - jobs at risk Having experienced favourable growth in China over recent quarters, Hexagon says it's...
INZI Controls to set up battery modules production in Hungary South Korean automotive supplier, INZI Control, has chosen Komárom in Hungary for...
VIRTEX receives AS9100 certification for Austin facility EMS provider, VIRTEX, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard...
Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Astronics acquires Texas based company Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense...
Standex updates on fire at new Albany warehouse facility Standex International Corporation says that the New Albany, Mississippi warehouse...
Nordson acquires Optical Control GmbH Nordson Corporation announces that it has acquired Optical Control GmbH, a designer and...
NCAB Group expanding in Benelux NCAB Group says it is establishing new operations in the Benelux. Ingrid De Leeuw...
ELC Lighting invests in production equipment Gemert-based ELC Lighting BV, specializing in DMX devices used for controlling lighting equipment and light effects, develops and produces in the Netherlands. The company has recently invested in new production equipment.
thyssenkrupp expands automotive business in eastern Europe thyssenkrupp has decided to expand its automotive business in Europe by building a new...
Tsinghua to enter the DRAM business This forms a new milestone for China on the road to developmental independency of...Load more news