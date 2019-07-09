© Altus Electronics Production | July 09, 2019
Altus opens its doors to a new facility
Following significant growth in recent years, UK-based capital equipment supplier Altus Group, has opened the doors to its new head office which houses a high tech demonstration area, application lab and training rooms.
The new facility based in Redditch near Birmingham, strengthens the company’s presence with over 350 square metre of space dedicated specifically for customers. One of the features of the new space is a functional Koh Young product suite featuring 3D SPI and AOI and including a fully operational KSmart factory software solution. The facility also affords customers the opportunity to run trials on any of the machines in the range allowing them to see how the equipment will handle. “In celebration of the new head office opening, we held an open house for two days,” says Richard Booth Altus’ Managing Director, in a press release. “We were able to present the latest equipment to customers and also had an interesting mix of presentations and hands-on demonstrations from pre-eminent suppliers which included Cencorp Automation, Koh Young, Scienscope and Industore.” With the company's long-term strategy for growth, Altus, requires investments in both physical infrastructure and human capital to meet its long-term plans. The purpose-built facility will allow Altus to grow and increase its team of experts in the coming years. “The new facility is a reflection of the continued success of Altus and our ambitious plans for the future. We are looking forward to meeting further customers in the coming months and demonstrating the wide range of equipment which enables us to provide a higher standard of application qualification and validation,” concluded Richard.
