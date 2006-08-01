Foxconn forms Plastic JV

Foxconn, Sinar Mas Group and Shanxi Lanhua Group of China team up to form a joint venture for the plastics-chemical and energy industries.

According to Digitimes, Foxconn will establish an industrial zone in the Shanxi Province in China for this purpose.