© Nano Dimension PCB | July 08, 2019
Big changes taking place at Nano Dimension
The Israeli provider of additive electronics manufacturing solutions announces several corporate updates and changes.
About six quarters ago, the Israeli company introduced its DragonFly Pro to the electronics market. Since then Nano Dimension has built a global reseller channel and delivered dozens of systems to end users printing thousands of PCBs. The company has been working closely with key aerospace, defense and consumer electronics customers, and says it is becoming increasingly clear that 3D printed electronics is a force to reckon with in the electronic industry and one of the highest growth potential segments within the additive manufacturing market. “In the coming weeks, after a year of extensive product development in close cooperation with select customers, the company plans to launch a new system within the DragonFly family. This new 3D printer delivers substantial performance improvements and mission critical features that were developed in direct response to customer needs,” says Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension, in a press release. “The new system is expected to significantly increase the value for our existing and targeted customers and fuel further revenue growth as we expand our end user universe and use cases,” However, at the same time as the company is gearing up for the new product launch, Nano Dimension says it has taken decisive steps to reduce its operating expenses. The restructuring included a headcount reduction of approximately 20%. These actions are expected to reduce the company’s use of cash in the coming periods. Separately, the company is announces that Simon Fried, Co-Founder and former President of North America, has decided to step down from his executive role, to pursue other opportunities. “Nano Dimension plans to strengthen its efforts to accelerate the adoption of its products, with the sole purpose of expanding its customer use cases from prototyping to production,” said Mr. Dror. “We believe that the combined act
