Müller Print transfer production to Civa

Danish based Printed Circuit Board producer Müller Print, which ceased its manufacturing of printed circuit boards earlier this summer, has signed an agreement with Norway based PCB Trading firm Civa AS.

Under the agreement Civa will take over the manufacturing from Müller Print. The production will move to Civa's suppliers in China an Europe on August 31, 2006. Müller Print will assist Civa with technical support during the transfer.



Civa deliver printed circuit boards to the Nordic electronic industry. The products come mainly from China, but prototypes and more complex boards are also delivered from Europe.