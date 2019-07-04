INZI Controls to set up battery modules production in Hungary

South Korean automotive supplier, INZI Control, has chosen Komárom in Hungary for its first production plant in Europe. The company is investing more than EUR 45 million in building its production unit for battery modules.

As a member of INZI Group, INZI Controls produces a wide range of automobile spare parts, covering various components for engines, cooling systems, fuel delivery, sensors, chassis parts (braking components, solenoid valves and air-cleaner assemblies), antennas and monitor components. Currently INZI Controls has production in South Korea, China, India, Malaysia and the United States. Now the company has decided to build its newest unit in Komárom, Hungary, which is also the first to be built in Europe. The plant will produce battery modules for its European customers, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.