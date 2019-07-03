© Electrolux

Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility

The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation, digitalisation and innovation at its manufacturing facility in Susegana, Italy.

The decision to invest in Susegana follows an agreement with local unions regarding the continued industrial development of Electrolux operations in Italy. Scheduled to be completed in 2022, the investment includes two new assembly lines and resources for product and process development. The upgrade will also entail improved ergonomics at workstations throughout the facility. The investment is part of Electrolux previously communicated manufacturing investment program, totalling SEK 8 billion (EUR 760 million) over 4-5 years as from 2018. Focused on automation, digitalisation and improved innovation capabilities through new modularised product platforms, the program is expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 3 billion (EUR 285 million) with full effect from 2024.