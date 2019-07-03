© Electrolux Electronics Production | July 03, 2019
Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility
The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation, digitalisation and innovation at its manufacturing facility in Susegana, Italy.
The decision to invest in Susegana follows an agreement with local unions regarding the continued industrial development of Electrolux operations in Italy. Scheduled to be completed in 2022, the investment includes two new assembly lines and resources for product and process development. The upgrade will also entail improved ergonomics at workstations throughout the facility. The investment is part of Electrolux previously communicated manufacturing investment program, totalling SEK 8 billion (EUR 760 million) over 4-5 years as from 2018. Focused on automation, digitalisation and improved innovation capabilities through new modularised product platforms, the program is expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 3 billion (EUR 285 million) with full effect from 2024.
VIRTEX receives AS9100 certification for Austin facility EMS provider, VIRTEX, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard...
Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Astronics acquires Texas based company Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense...
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
Standex updates on fire at new Albany warehouse facility Standex International Corporation says that the New Albany, Mississippi warehouse...
Nordson acquires Optical Control GmbH Nordson Corporation announces that it has acquired Optical Control GmbH, a designer and...
NCAB Group expanding in Benelux NCAB Group says it is establishing new operations in the Benelux. Ingrid De Leeuw...
ELC Lighting invests in production equipment Gemert-based ELC Lighting BV, specializing in DMX devices used for controlling lighting equipment and light effects, develops and produces in the Netherlands. The company has recently invested in new production equipment.
thyssenkrupp expands automotive business in eastern Europe thyssenkrupp has decided to expand its automotive business in Europe by building a new...
Tsinghua to enter the DRAM business This forms a new milestone for China on the road to developmental independency of...
WABCO shareholders says 'Ok' to ZF acqusition ZF Friedrichshafen has received the approval of WABCO shareholders for the proposed...
Amtech to sell its SoLayTec solar business Capital equipment manufacturer, Amtech Systems, says that it is selling...
Mycronic receives order for two FPS6100 mask writers Mycronic has signed an agreement with an undisclosed customer in Asia for two...
New Managing Director at NCAB in Denmark After a long career in the PCB industry, Bjarne Nielsen, managing director of NCAB...
New U.S. HQ and tech center for HELLA HELLA unveiled its new regional headquarters in Northville, Michigan, replacing previous U.S...
Saft acquires Go Electric Saft has acquired 100% of the shares of Go Electric Inc., a U.S.-based developer of...
Jan Olovsson new at Enics Esti helm Contract manufacturer Enics announces that Jan Olovsson has been appointed new...
Whirlpool confirms EUR 250 million investment in Italy Whirlpool confirmed its strong commitment to Italy as a strategic industrial and market...
Cemtrex EMS segment receives $6M in new orders Cemtrex Inc. says that it has received approximately USD 6M million new orders in its...
North American PCB sales and orders remain positive Sales and order growth for North American manufacturers - in May - remained positive, but...
Mouser Inc. expands in Dallas-Ft. Worth area Mouser Electronics Inc. is expanding its global headquarters and distribution...
Akasol lands on Detroit for new facility The dedicated North American operations in the metro Detroit area will allow the company to...
Federal Court: Huawei guilty of trade secrets theft The verdict is in for Huawei over charges the global supplier stole trade secrets from Cnex, a...
Ford is reorganising its European business – cutting 12000 jobs Ford is launching a new business model and fresh vehicle line-up as part of the most comprehensive redesign in the history of its business in Europe. Something that will also result in the closure or sale of plants.Load more news