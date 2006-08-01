Henkel names VP of Product<br>Development and Engineering

Henkel Electronics, a division of Henkel Technologies, has promoted Dr. Larry Crane to the position of vice president for product development and engineering.

Dr. Crane will retain his responsibilities for semiconductor materials management. He will also assume the additional management and materials development activities for Henkel's advanced facilities in Hemel Hempstead, UK, China and for the Henkel Huawei Electronics Joint Venture in China.