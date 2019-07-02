© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 02, 2019
Astronics acquires Texas based company
Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense industries, says that it has acquired Freedom Communication Technologies, Inc. (FCT) a developer and manufacturer of communication test equipment for the land-based mobile radio test market
Astronics has acquired 100% of the equity of FCT for USD 22 million in cash. Based in Kilgore, Texas, FCT was founded in 2015 and offers communications analysers for testing and maintaining Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications systems. FCT also provides a range of capabilities, including automated radio testing and alignment, coverage mapping, and interference analysis. In 2018, FCT had USD 11 million in revenue and is expected to contribute approximately USD 10 million in revenue in the second half of 2019. Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “FCT is a leader in wireless communications testing, primarily for the civil land mobile radio market. Their market focus and technology complements those we already have, and together, we will offer a broader range of test solutions to an expanded market. The acquisition gives us a stronger market position in the radio test arena, a strong brand for our offerings and a larger addressable market. We are excited to expand our test capabilities and to bring FCT on board with our Test business.”
