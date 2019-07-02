© NCAB Group

NCAB Group expanding in Benelux

NCAB Group says it is establishing new operations in the Benelux. Ingrid De Leeuw has been hired as the Managing Director and will run the new company, which will be located in den Bosch, close to Eindhoven.

"Benelux is one of the few white spots in Europe where NCAB is not present. The electronics market is interesting with many potential customers within the high mix low volume segment. By establishing a local company proving local service and expertise, we see a good opportunity to grow with both existing and new customers in the Netherlands as well as in Belgium and Luxemburg” says NCAB Group's CFO, Anders Forsén, in an update. Ingrid De Leeuw brings with her an extensive background in the electronics industry to her role as Managin Director. In order to achieve rapid growth and meet customer demand for service, technical expertise and high-quality performance, NCAB is seeking additional competent personnel. Howard Goff, VP Europe NCAB Group Howard Goff, VP Europe is responsible for the onboarding in the Benelux: "I look forward to expand in Benelux, it is an exciting market with great potential and business opportunities for a company like NCAB”.