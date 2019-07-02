© ELC Lighting Electronics Production | July 02, 2019
ELC Lighting invests in production equipment
Gemert-based ELC Lighting BV, specializing in DMX devices used for controlling lighting equipment and light effects, develops and produces in the Netherlands. The company has recently invested in new production equipment.
The name ELC Lighting may not mean much to you, but if you have ever been to a concert, museum, theatre or football game, you can be sure that you have experiences their technology. The core business of the company are so-called DMX devices; which basically ensure that all types of lights and special effects communicate with each other to synchronize colour profiles and movements with music. Made in Holland Handling all development and production in-house has been part of the company's success story for more than a decade, a press release states. To continue to manage their electronics production efficiently, ELC Lighting has invested in the latest Essemtec Puma4 Pick & Place machine and the Cubus Automatic Component Storage system. “ELC has been a customer of Smd-Tec and Essemtec for more than a decade, and we continue to evolve and invest in the latest technology”, says Joost van Eenbergen, owner of ELC Lighting. “This recent investment elevates our production capabilities and assures us of a fast, high-quality and efficient production of our devices.” The collaboration between Smd-Tec and ELC Lighting started more than 10 years ago, when ELC Lighting decided it wanted to be independent of external suppliers and take control of its production. "I remember my first meeting with Joost very well", says Tom Van Tongelen, owner of Smd-Tec. "We immediately made a click and understood very well that the right choice of machines was vital for the growth of the company." “Smd-Tec immediately saw our needs and took our wishes and concerns seriously. Partly due to their hands-on experience in electronics production, there was immediate mutual trust and respect for each other”, adds Joost van Eenbergen.
Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Astronics acquires Texas based company Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense...
Standex updates on fire at new Albany warehouse facility Standex International Corporation says that the New Albany, Mississippi warehouse...
Nordson acquires Optical Control GmbH Nordson Corporation announces that it has acquired Optical Control GmbH, a designer and...
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
NCAB Group expanding in Benelux NCAB Group says it is establishing new operations in the Benelux. Ingrid De Leeuw...
ELC Lighting invests in production equipment Gemert-based ELC Lighting BV, specializing in DMX devices used for controlling lighting equipment and light effects, develops and produces in the Netherlands. The company has recently invested in new production equipment.
thyssenkrupp expands automotive business in eastern Europe thyssenkrupp has decided to expand its automotive business in Europe by building a new...
Tsinghua to enter the DRAM business This forms a new milestone for China on the road to developmental independency of...
WABCO shareholders says 'Ok' to ZF acqusition ZF Friedrichshafen has received the approval of WABCO shareholders for the proposed...
Amtech to sell its SoLayTec solar business Capital equipment manufacturer, Amtech Systems, says that it is selling...
Mycronic receives order for two FPS6100 mask writers Mycronic has signed an agreement with an undisclosed customer in Asia for two...
New Managing Director at NCAB in Denmark After a long career in the PCB industry, Bjarne Nielsen, managing director of NCAB...
New U.S. HQ and tech center for HELLA HELLA unveiled its new regional headquarters in Northville, Michigan, replacing previous U.S...
Saft acquires Go Electric Saft has acquired 100% of the shares of Go Electric Inc., a U.S.-based developer of...
Jan Olovsson new at Enics Esti helm Contract manufacturer Enics announces that Jan Olovsson has been appointed new...
Whirlpool confirms EUR 250 million investment in Italy Whirlpool confirmed its strong commitment to Italy as a strategic industrial and market...
Cemtrex EMS segment receives $6M in new orders Cemtrex Inc. says that it has received approximately USD 6M million new orders in its...
North American PCB sales and orders remain positive Sales and order growth for North American manufacturers - in May - remained positive, but...
Mouser Inc. expands in Dallas-Ft. Worth area Mouser Electronics Inc. is expanding its global headquarters and distribution...
Akasol lands on Detroit for new facility The dedicated North American operations in the metro Detroit area will allow the company to...
Federal Court: Huawei guilty of trade secrets theft The verdict is in for Huawei over charges the global supplier stole trade secrets from Cnex, a...
Ford is reorganising its European business – cutting 12000 jobs Ford is launching a new business model and fresh vehicle line-up as part of the most comprehensive redesign in the history of its business in Europe. Something that will also result in the closure or sale of plants.
Austrian company expands in Hungary AVL, an Austrian development company in the automotive industry, is establishing its new...
IATF certification for AIM facilities in Poland, Canada and Mexico AIM has earned IATF 16949:2016 certifications for its facilities in Poland, Canada and...Load more news
Related news