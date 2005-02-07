PartnerTech introduces new lead-free options

Electronic products to be lead-free by mid-2006; PartnerTech´s New Service Provides Customers with Options.

PartnerTech is offering a new service that allows customers to choose the proper methods for making their individual products lead-free.



Lead toxicity has necessitated more environmentally sound alternatives in many different areas. Most cars use unleaded gasoline, and Sweden has prohibited lead in paint since 1989. Following an EU-wide decision, the electronic industry is now tackling the same issue. Traditional tin-lead solder, which contains close to 40% lead, is to be replaced by a lead-free alternative.



"Many of our customers have expressed uncertainty about these developments, says Silvano Bilich, head of PartnerTech’s Telecom Infrastructure business unit. "We arranged a series of seminars last year to get them up to speed and ease their concerns. We´re now following that up with a unique service that gives them the opportunity to make wise decisions about converting their products to comply with the prohibition.



The adoption of new legislation normally reduces the available options. PartnerTech´s product-specific pilot study gives manufacturers effective tools for determining the most suitable way of satisfying the upcoming requirements. Looking at a product from the viewpoint of the Directive on the Restriction of the Use of Certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Products (RoHS Directive), the study generates data for deciding whether or not to proceed with conversion and for identifying the resources needed to do so. Can the product already be manufactured without lead? Are structural or design modifications called for? What kinds of risks does the choice of components entail? These and many other questions need to be answered about each product on the market today.