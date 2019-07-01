© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for two FPS6100 mask writers

Mycronic has signed an agreement with an undisclosed customer in Asia for two FPS6100 mask writers for the multi-purpose segment.

The order value for each FPS system is within the normal range of USD 2-5 million per system depending on system specifications. The first system is planned for delivery in the third quarter of 2020 whereas the second system is planned for delivery in for the fourth quarter of the same year, a press release reads. Within the multi-purpose segment, uses of photomasks include electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), and the market complements Mycronic’s mask writers for advanced displays. ”This order is a confirmation that the FPS series has established a strong position within the photomask industry as the most advanced mask writer within the multi-purpose segment. We are proud to once again have the opportunity to deliver an additional two systems to an existing FPS customer” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.