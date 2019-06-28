© Hella

New U.S. HQ and tech center for HELLA

HELLA unveiled its new regional headquarters in Northville, Michigan, replacing previous U.S. headquarters in Plymouth Township. The project broke ground in November 2017.

The 115,000 square-feet, bi-level facility replaces two local satellite offices, consolidating operations under one roof. An accredited in-house test lab will be ISO 17025 certified and capable to perform EMC, vibration, and environmental validation testing. The facility also will house a Lighting Tunnel equipped with a customized goniophotometer providing industry-leading measurement technology, which will be certified to IATF 16949 and ISO/IEC 17025 and will be able to support product development and validation testing. "The opening of our state-of-the-art new headquarters further validates our commitment to the North American market and opens the doors for endless opportunities in the future," said Steve Lietaert, president of HELLA Corporate Center USA. "With an open layout and ideal location, it gives us the space, connectivity and resources we need to optimize efficiencies and expand our reach in the region." The location also houses central administrative functions, including purchasing, finance and controlling for the North America region. HELLA currently has more than 350 employees at the new Northville location, and a total of around 800 employees in the United States. The HELLA Group develops and manufactures products for lighting technology and electronics for the automotive industry, with over 40,000 employees in 35 countries worldwide.