New Managing Director at NCAB in Denmark

After a long career in the PCB industry, Bjarne Nielsen, managing director of NCAB Group Denmark, will retire. His replacement is Jan Kronholm Thomsen, is the former CEO of Multiprint.

"Bjarne can look back on 45 years within the PCB industry, a career that extends over several different companies and production facilities. During the past 12 years, he has led the business for NCAB in Denmark, where he and his team have increased the business by 500%", the company reports via an update. Jan Kronholm Thomsen, officially took over the role of new managing director for Denmark on June 26, 2019. He too has an established career within printed circuit boards, having worked both in production and sales. In 1991, he founded Multiprint (together with Finn Elmquist), which was acquired by NCAB back in January 2019.