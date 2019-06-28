© Enics Estonia Electronics Production | June 28, 2019
Jan Olovsson new at Enics Esti helm
Contract manufacturer Enics announces that Jan Olovsson has been appointed new temporary general manager for the manufacturers' Estonian operations, Enics Esti.
From June 25, 2019, Jan will be responsible for the operations in Estonia. He will work with the team in Elva to "drive further improvements in the company's operational quality and growth of the business", a short company update reads. Jaanus Aal, the former site manager for Enics Esti, continues on as global account director.
