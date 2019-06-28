© Whirlpool Electronics Production | June 28, 2019
Whirlpool confirms EUR 250 million investment in Italy
Whirlpool confirmed its strong commitment to Italy as a strategic industrial and market base for the EMEA Region. In particular, the company has confirmed investments of €250 million for the 3-year period 2019-2021.
Over EUR 80 million have so far been allocated to these sites in 2019. The specialisation of the plants have been reconfirmed for the industrial sites of Cassinetta di Biandronno - VA (EMEA centre for built-in cooling and cooking products), Melano - AN (regional hub for high-end hobs) and Siena (horizontal freezers), a press release states. The reshoring from Poland of built-in washing machines and washer/dryers in Comunanza - AP (EMEA hub for the production of built-in washing machines and washer/dryers) is confirmed. As a result, the site will see an increase in volumes that will bring the total production to over 800K units. Regarding the Naples plant, Whirlpool EMEA intends to proceed with the reconversion of the site and to sell the business to a third party.
