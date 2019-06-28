© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Cemtrex EMS segment receives $6M in new orders

Cemtrex Inc. says that it has received approximately USD 6M million new orders in its EMS-segment over the last few months and its backlog remains strong at USD 50 million.

The company’s recent orders were driven primarily by customers in medical devices, automotive technology, automation, and measurement devices. The orders came from both new customers and existing customers such as ERBE, ABB, and Heinzmann. Cemtrex’s EMS segment achieved approximately USD 44M in revenues in the calendar year of 2018. Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, says in a press release: “Cemtrex’s EMS segment continues to win new business from both new and existing clients. Our backlog gives us continued confidence as we have already locked in enough orders to see growth in our year over year sales over the next twelve months.”