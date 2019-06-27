© Mouser Electronics Production | June 27, 2019
Mouser Inc. expands in Dallas-Ft. Worth area
Mouser Electronics Inc. is expanding its global headquarters and distribution center south of Dallas, Texas.
Construction has begun on the addition of more than 125,000 square feet to the existing distribution center, as well as a new 50,000 square-foot office building on Mouser’s campus. Once finished, Mouser’s 78-acre global headquarters and distribution center will consist of 1 million square feet to accommodate Mouser’s vast inventory of 1 million unique SKUs for products and technologies from over 750 electronic component manufacturers. Mouser President and CEO Glenn Smith said, “With the rapid increase in technological advancements such as IoT, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, robotics, and 5G, we definitely find ourselves in a very robust and fortunate position. We are planning for future growth as our customer needs increase.” Mouser is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid new product introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers.
