Akasol lands on Detroit for new facility

The dedicated North American operations in the metro Detroit area will allow the company to pursue ambitious growth plans for the region, with production expected to begin in 2020.

According to a company press release, the addition of the Detroit facility is designed to meet growing demand from major international customers and create more than 200 jobs in the next five years. The new Michigan facility will have a similar capacity to the company’s current series production site in Langen, Germany. Initial production will focus on the second-generation AKASystem OEM PRC battery system, with high-energy density battery systems to follow shortly after. By 2021, AKASOL expects production to have increased to 400 MWh in a three-shift operation, the press release said. The State of Michigan has awarded the company a Michigan Business Development Program grant towards the construction of the production facility. The plant’s location will also help customers adhere to Buy America Act regulations, which require the purchase of locally-produced battery systems.